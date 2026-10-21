“You can only do it so much, you know, before people just don't like that,” Benavides said. “Obviously, it's not the customers' fault, either.”

Benavides said he has seen his food costs double and triple since prices surged in late 2025, which the restaurant platform MarginEdge largely attributed to supply issues and weather. MarginEdge tracks costs across more than 10,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Prices fluctuated by triple digits, especially when it came to produce grown in California, which was hammered in 2025 with heavy rains and freezes, according to the report. Lettuce jumped 130% and cauliflower, a staple of vegan fare, spiked 230%, which MarginEdge said was the largest shift of any single ingredient.

“Cauliflower for a case of 12 heads used to be $15, $20,” Benavidas said. “Now we’re paying $60.”

The cost of tomatoes also spiked, from $15 to $20 for a 25-pound case to as much as $50, he said.

“We don't have the resources for that, unfortunately,” he said.

Walking away from Lovin’ Spoonfuls is tough for Benavides, who first started working there as a line cook under founder Holliday. He spent three or four years on the job before leaving to pursue other opportunities.

He returned years later to help run the business for May Gilley, who bought the restaurant in 2016 and kept it afloat during the pandemic.

“I worked for her for like two years, and then she was in the same spot: she was ready to close it,” he said.