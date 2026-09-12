There's no fee to sign up. Members pay on average a $200 service fee and a $300 cleaning fee for a five-day trip within the United States or a $175 service fee and $200 cleaning fee in London. Members use their swap credits to "pay" for the number of nights they are staying. Members earn one night's credit for each night they host a guest in their home.

Kindred offers a program called Kindred Passport for frequent travelers to save on some fees. The program is $600 a year and provides $0 service fees on every trip for the 12-month membership period.

The model is particularly helpful now as travelers are contending with tighter budgets, Palefsky said.

"There's a huge appetite for folks who want to live this lifestyle that's richer in travel, but are struggling for a way to pull it off with the affordability crisis that we're in," she said.

Finding use for home when traveling

Jenkins has hosted Kindred members several times at her New York City apartment, part of a building owned by her family, with several family members living in various units. Growing up in a family of musicians, Jenkins said she's also used to hosting other musicians in her family's home.

The first time she hosted another guest at her New York City apartment, she knew she was going to be gone for a month on tour. She didn't like the idea of her apartment sitting empty. The woman who ended up using Jenkins' apartment was a fellow New Yorker who was looking for a cozy place to go through treatments to undergo In Vitro fertilization and freeze her eggs.