10 unusual plants to put in that hot spot where plants go to die

Brittlebush (Encelia farinosa): Another underused common native shrub, the brittlebush is a boon for our native pollinators. In spring and late summer, it has a profusion of large yellow flowers. Its rounded form and grey-green foliage give a lovely background for taller plants. If watered regularly it will grow faster and bloom more.

Small perennials and groundcovers

Damianita (Chrysactinia mexicana): This little spreading low shrub is very tough, with cold tolerance to 0 F and high drought and heat tolerance. It flowers from March to November, and will grow to its full size in about 3 years. It even tolerates caliche soils.

Bush morning glory (Convolvulus cneorum): This Mediterranean native does well in our full sun and reflected heat. It has large, glowing white flowers and attractive deep green foliage. It can be grown on rocky sloped areas.

Trailing dalea (Dalea gregii): This low spreading shrub has lovely purple flowers from May to September and attractive sage-colored small leaves. It is very tolerant of heat and is tolerant of cold down to the mid-teens. It’s native to the Chihuahuan desert, and will look its best with a little supplemental water during the driest part of the year.

