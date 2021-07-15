7 ground cover plants for your desert garden

Desert zinnia (Zinnia acerosa): This native mini-shrub grows about 6-10 inches tall by a foot wide. It has whitish to creamy yellow flowers. It is well suited to sunny areas, and is hardy to about 25 F.

Damianita (Chrysactinia mexicana): A beautiful and very tough native, damianita will grow in very sunny areas and is also hardy to 0 F. It grows in small mounds of about a foot across and has lots of small bright yellow flowers.

Trailing rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis 'Prostratus'): This is a Mediterranean plant, but does well in our climate and gives you fragrant greenery that can be used in cooking. It has very small bluish-white flowers which are popular with pollinators. It does well in full sun, and is hardy to 15 F.

