A cautious cactus and pandemic poetry: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

CAUTIOUS CACTUS
A mask fashioned out of masking tape is keeping Janet DiMaria’s cactus, complete with googly eyes, safe during isolation time.
CROSS-SPECIES TRANSMISSION
It seems pandemic poetry has become a new genre, with many Tucsonans penning poems while isolating. Take this one by Christine Wald-Hopkins:
He hopped up on the window sill, trophy lizard limp in his beak.
Tail erect and crown high, tricolor swoosh gleaming behind his eyes,
He peered in.
A roadrunner, barely a foot from the piano.
You kept practicing for the Zoom jam.
The Greater Roadrunner. Geococcyx californianus. Habitat SW US –cent.
Mexico. Rumored to take down rattlers.
Apparently satisfied with smaller reptiles.
He cocked his head, turned it, and with the other eye (his irises are gold), peered some more.
At what? At you? At the tinkling black and white machine? Or was it his ear he turned?
“I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” you repeated and repeated as he paced and
peered
Peered and paced
Until he’d had enough
And took his lizard elsewhere.
Strange times, Corona Days:
Ducks strut Las Vegas streets
Monkeys reclaim Thailand
Roadrunners critique old capitalist happy ads.
(However many times you replayed “It’s the real thing,”
He didn’t return for an encore)
