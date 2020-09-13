Abundant life promised

While recently eating dinner with family, I was reminded of “true prosperity of soul.” Our family time was great and the food excellent. I interrupted our meal and said, “this is abundant life!” Everyone agreed.
For the Christian, Jesus is the source of abundant life. He is our life, joy and reason for eternal hope. He came to give life in fullness, abundance and prosperity — not just ordinary existence.
In John 10:10, Jesus declares “… I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (NKJV). The English word abundantly translates from the Greek word perissos, which means more than enough, excessive, overflowing, surplus and superabundance.
God wants you and I to overflow with His love, grace and provision. But to walk in the abundant life Jesus promised, there are principles to follow.
First, decide to follow Jesus unreservedly. Abundant life begins with surrender to Christ and is maintained through daily relationship with Him. To know His love is the foundation for abundant living.
Paul prayed, “I ask that you’ll know the love of Christ that is beyond knowledge so that you will be filled entirely with the fullness of God.” (Eph. 3:19 CEB) To be filled with the fullness of God is to understand at a heart level God’s love through Jesus.
When you feel disconnected from God, reach out to Him in prayer and wait in faith for His gentle presence. Jesus has promised He would never leave us nor abandon us ever — He is near.
Give yourself totally to God, He will give of Himself totally to you — beyond measure. To know Jesus intimately and experience His love deeply, is to know abundant life.
Secondly, understand God’s covenant is abundant life. A step toward experiencing abundant life and biblical prosperity is to believe this is God’s highest desire for you.
John prayed, “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.” (3 John 2 NKJV) Abundant living is a state of being, rooted and grounded in Christ and His peace and joy.
Proverbs states, “The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, and He adds no sorrow with it.” (Prov. 10:22 NKJV) As you walk in relationship with Jesus, fullness of life and true riches follow, with no sorrow or regrets.
A couple of years ago, my wife and I visited her then 95-year-old Aunt Betty in Florida. She lives in her beach condo, full of life and love, creates wood sculptors of wildlife and helps children with autism at a nearby center. She learned early to trust God in life’s affairs — she demonstrates abundant living and contentment.
God wants us to overflow with His love, goodness and blessing. He desires us to live an abundant life that overflows to bless others (Psalm 67).
Third, learn to be content. Paul learned to live fully and humbly. He learned how to be content in every situation, at peace with what God granted each day (Phil. 4:11-13). Paul told Timothy “godliness with contentment is great gain …” (1 Tim. 6:6 NKJV)
As you walk with Jesus, don’t grumble along the way, be satisfied in every situation as you trust Him. Thank God for every blessing and be content while you wait in faith for answers to your prayers. Complainers lack faith and rarely see mountains move.
While we visited Aunt Betty, I went surf fishing across from her condo. It was a hot summer day, and the fish were not biting. I only caught two small fish, enough for a person to have a meager meal. I knew Betty liked fish, so I brought them to her, a bit embarrassed by my catch. To my surprise, Betty was elated to have these two small fish, she was so thankful and couldn’t wait to have her fish dinner after we left. Betty, like Paul, learned how to be thankful and content in every situation and with every blessing in life.
Jesus promises abundant life to those who chose to follow Him. I pray you overflow with His blessings, peace, and joy as you walk with Him.
