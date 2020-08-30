All descendants from Adam and Eve

All verses quoted are from Quran: The Final Testament, translated by Rashad Khalifa.
God created all humans as descendants of Adam and Eve. (49:13) O people, we created you from the same male and female, and rendered you distinct peoples and tribes, that you may recognize one another. The best among you in the sight of God is the most righteous. God is omniscient, cognizant.
We are all from the same race biologically. So, when you look around, everyone on the planet is a distant relative. Whether it’s the queen of England or the garbage collector. Color or ethnicity does not make one human better than another.
Dr. Douglass Brown wrote in an article in the Submitters Perspective of August 2000:
“The word ‘race’ literally denotes a species or sub classification of a species. Human beings are one single species — homo sapiens. Contrary to common belief, humans are not composed of different races. The false notion of ‘human races’ is a pseudo-scientific concept…. The notion of any group of people constituting a ‘pure race’ is ludicrous. It is a confirmed scientific fact that all human beings proceeded from the same earthly mother and father.”
(4:1) O people, observe your Lord; the One who created you from one being, and created from it its mate, then spread from the two many men and women. You shall regard God, by whom you swear, and regard the parents. God is watching over you.
Wikipedia defines racism: “Racism is the belief that groups of humans possess different behavioral traits corresponding to physical appearance and can be divided based on the superiority of one race over another. It may also mean prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against other people because they are of a different race or ethnicity.”
If people really saw everyone else as a very distant cousin, they might be able to let go of some misconceptions and biases. But our ego works to convince us we are better than someone else.
Racism has had a long history — colonization, slavery, apartheid, Nazism, Rwandan genocide, and many other examples.
Satan was the first racist. He refused to obey an order from God to prostrate before Adam, saying: (38:76) He said, “I am better than he; You created me from fire, and created him from clay.”
Satan continues to inspire his followers to be arrogant and to treat people badly. Satan loves injustice, arrogance and fear. He does not want peace and harmony. He does not want people to be united. He does not want people to be happy or prosperous.
But Satan can only whisper/invite. It’s up to us to turn back to God. The ego (the arrogance augmented by ignorance) is compounded by greed and selfishness, a disregard of truth and God’s principles.
If people stopped to think about simple principles like “treat others like you want to be treated,” they’d be able to do better. But the ego/mental conditioning/selfishness/other human traits get in the way. What’s the solution? Worship God alone, prepare for the day of judgment, lead a righteous life — being fair, truthful, kind and compassionate — and give everyone maximum freedom and social justice.
(3:104) Let there be a community of you who invite to what is good, advocate righteousness, and forbid evil. These are the winners.
