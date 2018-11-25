ABATE, Mary Rose (Salamone)
born on March 29, 1934, in Hartford, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at age 84 on October 26, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. Mary came to Tucson in 1957 with her husband, Ralph. She worked as a Bookkeeper and then alongside her husband in the Mobile Home Business for over 20 years. Mary loved to cook and to write. Mary is survived by her sons, Alan (Terry) and David (Bonnie) and her daughter, Deborah McCoy (Chuck); her grandchildren, Shannon, Elaina, April, Sierra, Brandi and Colton and her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Melody and Lennyx. Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.