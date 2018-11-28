ABENDANO, George Steven
62, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on November 22, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on September 20, 1956. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Juanita Abendano; brothers, David Arthur, Gabriel and Robert. He is survived by the love of his life, Clara; sister, Margaret Abendano; near and dear to his heart, Desiree (Rick) Tostado, Stephen Redondo; nieces, Tanya Sonoqui, Danielle and Amber Abendano; nephews, Adam and Aaron Abendano. George was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division. George was a hard worker, and took great satisfaction being a truck driver for many years. Services will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church; Viewing at 9:30 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Burial will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.