Abner passed away on January 19, 2023 in Tucson, AZ. He was born in Blytheville, AR on October 29, 1939 and is preceded in death by his parents, Abner H Reese, Sr. and Pernolia Cottrell. In 1960, Abner enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served for 13 years. He served in Vietnam as a Combat Photographer. When he returned to the states, he was assigned to the west coast White House. Abner worked at the Tucson Veterans Hospital for over 45 years in the film library, retiring in 2018. He was a proud member of the Tucson Detachment Marine Corps League. Abner held many offices in the League, including serving as Commandant of the Tucson Detachment and the Department of Arizona. He was a member of the Arizona Iraqi War Memorial commission and received the Medallion of Freedom from the LULAC Council 1057. Abner loved photography and painting. His happiest moments in the past four years were spent enjoying his grandchildren, Eddie and Evelyn. He is survived by his wife and companion of 28 years, Kathy. Also surviving him are his siblings: Ernest, Gwen, Birdie, Jeanette and William; Stepson Rick (Jessica), grandchildren Alejandro, Eddie, Evelyn and Easton Burd; the two sons of his heart, Danny and David Cleveland and David's two children Devyn and Lucas and three children Abner III, Angelina and Katsuyoshi and their children Marijana & Angelina Uchmia; Christian Reese and Michelle Lavender. Memorial services will be held at the National Cemetery in Marana, AZ on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at the Heritage Center in Marana from 11:30 to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Tucson Devil Pups, 7739 E Broadway Blvd., #275, Tucson, AZ 85710 OR Marines Assisting Marines-Checks Payable to Dept. of AZ (MCL MAM Abner Reese in memo line) c/o of Mike Noble, Paymaster, Dept. of AZ, 1500 E Winchester Trail, Camp Verde, AZ 86322-5961.