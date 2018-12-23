ABRAMS, Stanley Paul
86, passed away in Tucson on December 20, 2018 after battling health problems for most of the past year. Stan was born May 4, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Jesse and Gustav Abrams. After a happy childhood in New York, Stan moved to Athens, Ohio where he received his bachelors degree from the Ohio University, and attended graduate school at the University of Michigan. While at Ohio University, Stan entered the ROTC program and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant at Wright Patterson AFB. He later served as a First Lieutenant from 1954 1956 at March AFB in California. The following year, Stan married his first wife, Barbara. They moved to Tucson in 1960 where Stan worked for a home builder while also serving as a Captain in the Arizona Air National Guard. His eldest son Eric was born in 1961. During a brief three year stay in Los Angeles, his twins Teri and Ted were born in 1964. The family moved back to Tucson for good, where Stan continued his successful career in real estate building and land development. Following his divorce, Stan became reacquainted with Judy Kuropatkin Berman, and after a long courtship, they married on December 21, 1980. Stan and Judy pursued their mutual interest in politics. Stan was a founding member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, served as a board member of La Frontera Center, and was active in the southern Arizona Jewish community. Stan was an avid, and accomplished, tennis player, and a passionate supporter of University of Arizona sports, especially his beloved Wildcats basketball team. Besides being a season ticket holder at McKale Center, he enjoyed traveling to road basketball games whenever his schedule permitted. Those mourning Stan's passing include: his wife Judy; younger sister, Doris Goldstein; his children, Eric, Teri, and Ted; stepchildren, Lizzy, Rick, and Melissa; nieces, Cara, Carol, Marion, and Stephanie; nephew, Seth; grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Isabella, Benjamin, Henry, Gabrielle and Ian, and numerous cousins. Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.