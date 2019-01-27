ACKERMAN, Vivian
passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019, leaving her son Andrew and his wife, Marga; her daughter, Joni Jones and her husband, Gary; her five grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, Daniel, Mara and Sylvia; her great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her many friends deeply saddened. She was born in New Rochelle, NY in 1925 and moved to Tucson, traveling by train with her mother, in 1944. Here she met her husband, Harry Ackerman, and subsequently participated fully in his active career, first in Arizona politics, then in the State Department in Washington and finally in the diplomatic service in South and Central America. After their retirement in 1983, they moved back to Tucson where she led a serene but active social, political, intellectual and cultural life. She held her beliefs strongly but quietly, gracefully acting by her example as an ethical beacon for the family. She knew how to be alone, was strong willed and was happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved Tucson, her family and friends, and went through life with a combination of poise, charm and grace that was an inspiration for all of us. She will be greatly missed. We ask all who knew her to keep her in your thoughts. A memorial service will be planned when the far-flung family members are able to gather together. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that a donation be made to the Primavera Foundation. Arrangements by UOFA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.