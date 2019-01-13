ACOSTA, Barbara R.
was born in Tucson on September 4, 1936. She was the daughter of Celia (Romero) Ortiz and Francisco M. Ortiz. She married Joseph A. Leon in October 1955. They later divorced. Barbara was a teacher for the Valencia School District and loved her job and her students. She is survived by five sons, Joseph (Ester), Mark, Gregory, Damien (Kathie) and Nathan; sister, Rachel Garber; half-brothers, Frank, Manny and Michael and her very special aunt, Bobbie Aragon. Barbara is also survived by 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Services have been held. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.