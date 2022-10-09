Adelina Martinez

Our dear and loving mother, Adelina H. Martinez "Lina" to all of her friends and family, sadly passed away in her home on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 79. Lina was born in Superior, AZ on March 8, 1943, to Ramona and Alejandro Perez. Her loving energy and fun demeanor will be deeply missed. Mom is preceded in death by her mom, Ramona Perez and father, Alejandro Perez; her brother, Rudy Perez; her sister, Mary Pacheco and her sons, Bobby and Franky Martinez. Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roberto Martinez; her children, Anthony Martinez (Ana), Teresa Martinez (Louie); her grandchildren, Hector Estrada (Melanie), Roberto Estrada (Kaylin), Alejandro Estrada, Alyssa Martinez, Erika Martinez and Andrea Martinez; great-grandchildren, Austin and Ariel Estrada; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. We will always cherish the great stories you told, especially those about your time in Panama and the many adventures you had alongside Tata's military career. We will never forget your go to come back comment of "Aye Sí" when you would respond in disbelief. We will hold your love for the color green and leopard print clothing and fashion in our fondest memories. Services to honor Lina's life will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with Viewing at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., followed by 9:30 a.m. Rosary and 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Funeral service at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.