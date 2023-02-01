Adelina Quintana

76, of Tucson, passed away January 14, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born on November 29, 1946, in Tucson. Preceded in death by her husband, Ruben F. Quintana; brother, Oscar B. Estrada; parents, Santiago C. Estrada and Cornelia B. Estrada. Adelina left behind a loving daughter, Adelina E. Anaya (Martin Anaya); two loving sons, Ruben E. Quintana (Connie Quintana) and Jimmy E. Quintana (Myrna Quintana). She is also survived by one sister, Gloria E. Rivera; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many more family members and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked with TUSD for 25+ years as food service supervisor. Your life was a blessing to us all and will be greatly missed. We love you Mom, Nana. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Santa Monica Parish. Graveside service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m., at Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.