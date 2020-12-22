Adeline Chacon

CHACON, Adeline
69, of Tucson, born in Embudo, New Mexico on February 18, 1951, passed away on December 1, 2020 with her daughter by holding her hand. She was a retired Registered Nurse, (B.S.) who cared for the vulnerable Tucson community for over 35 years. It was a passion that was apparent and inspirational.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Virgilio and Marcia Chacon, and her oldest grandson, Christopher Peter Jr.
Adeline is survived by her children, Janet Ruth, Matthew Virgilio, and Kacie Veronica; and her grandchildren, Antoinette, Taylor, Joaquin, Sofia, and Diego.
Because of the severity of COVID, a small Celebration of Life with family and close friends will be held at their family home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Correspondence for the family may be sent to 1601 N. Monroe Crescent, Tucson, AZ 85745. You may also contact her daughter, Kacie at 520-665-1645. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.