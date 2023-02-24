Adeline P. Ney, 99, of W. Barque Dr., Tucson, AZ, passed away on Feb 13, 2023 at Northwest Medical Center. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, the daughter of the late Frank and Lucia Tavana. She graduated from Empire Beauty College, then practiced cosmetology at a young age. Later she helped the war effort by working in ammunition factory during WWII, then worked in various industries thereafter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim who served in WWII and Korea. Her late siblings include her brothers: Cataldo, Dominic, and Frank; and sisters: Dora, Rose, and twins Connie & Mary, Antoinette, and Lucy. Surviving are her numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and cousins. Viewing will be at Bring's Funeral Home, 6910 E. Broadway, on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Council Office, 829 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701.