Agnes Virginia Angulo-Nieto went home to the Lord on March 7, 2023, at age 93. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Frank), Mary Anne (Bill), Jeani (Lee) and her son Gabriel. Reunited with daughter Susie, son Stephen, 1st husband John Angulo, and 2nd husband Syd Nieto. Grandma to 8 grandchildren and Gigi to 6 great-grandchildren. Mom was a longtime US Postal Service employee of 30 years and a loyal friend to many. Funeral service will be held Wed., March 15 at 10:00a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Mom requested donations be made to the Leukemia Society. Arrangements by Brings Broadway Chapel.