Agnes Lopez

81 went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born and raised in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her children, Rebecca, Frank Jr. (Sherry), John (Connie), Rachel (John Felix). Siblings; Sosimo, Charles (Teri), Norma, David, Deborah (Loreto), Tim, Sam; 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.