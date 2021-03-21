Agnes Lopez

 Skip to main content
LOPEZ, Agnes "Aggie" Sotelo

81 went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born and raised in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her children, Rebecca, Frank Jr. (Sherry), John (Connie), Rachel (John Felix). Siblings; Sosimo, Charles (Teri), Norma, David, Deborah (Loreto), Tim, Sam; 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband Frank; daughter Esther; parents Manuel and Theresa Sotelo; sister, Anna Hoyer-Raymond.

Celebration of Life was held @ Tucson Tabernacle on Saturday, March 20, 2021. It was also live streamed http://tucsontabernacle.org/1403-streaming. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.

