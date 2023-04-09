Our Mom, Agnes Pashen, passed into the loving light on January 30, 2023. She died from a series of medical complications after a hip fracture. Our Mom was a sweet and loving soul. She had a great sense of humor, and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was a social creature that loved to be around people. She was also a total Foodie and loved all things related to cooking. She had a dash of mischief within her and enjoyed a good prank or joke. In fact, she joked that she read the Obituaries to make sure she was not in them. Well, Mom? She enjoyed a fulfilling career and retired from the Tucson Fire Department. We already miss her so much. She will be loved forever by her children Kim Merrill (Darren), Joe Pashen (Genny), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Sisters, Brothers, Nephews, Nieces, and many friends. We will honor her with a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 14th at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson at 9am, followed by a brief graveside service and reception at East Lawn.