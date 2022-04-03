Agnes Schmidt

Born June 5, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Agnes passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28th, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Agnes grew up with her parents and seven siblings in the Wilkes-Barre /Ashley, PA area. She met and married William (Bill) Schmidt in June of 1951 where they raised their three children, Heidi, Lisa and Kurt. Once their children were educated and relocated to different parts of the country, they decided to follow their eldest daughter Heidi out West to Tucson, AZ in 1987. One of their greatest joys was helping to raise their oldest of five grandchildren Dayna in the Tucson area. Agnes & Bill both quickly fell in love with the people and majestic landscape of the Sonoran Desert. Agnes's passionate talent for art was kept busy doing landscapes of the local area using watercolors, acrylic paint, dried pressed floral arrangements, or pencil for her medium. Her family will forever cherish her memories through all the talented pieces she has left behind. Her warmth and caring nature will be immensely missed by her remaining family and friends. Proceeded in death by her Husband Bill who passed away in June of 2010. Survived by four siblings, Donna, Joseph, Tillie and Anna. She leaves behind daughter, Heidi and granddaughter, Dayna (Tucson), daughter, Lisa and grandchildren, Eric & Alexa (San Diego) and son, Kurt and his wife Jennifer and grandchildren Anneke & Willem (Chapel Hill). A celebration of life is planned at her family's annual reunion in Wyandotte, MI on Sunday, July 10th, 2022 at the home of her youngest sister Donna. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.