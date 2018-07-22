AGUILAR, Lorraine Brichta November 9, 1932 - July 18, 2018
She passed away peacefully in her home. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Angelina Brichta; her siblings, Norma, Albert and Betty; her son, Albert. Survived by her husband, Rudy of 66 years; children, Candy, Marie, Cecilia (Dave), Robert (Chris), Mark (Janine), Marcie, Tina (Fred), Scott; 21 grandchildren, nine great - grandchildren. In-laws, Jenny Brichta, Rudy Garcia, Tony and Richard Aguilar and numerous loving relatives and friends. Being a loyal Native Tucsonan, she was very involved in education and other local organizations. Special thank you to all the loving care she received in the last years of her life. Services will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.