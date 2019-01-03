AHRENDT, James R.
Age 76, reached his expiration on December 31, 2018 after a short bout with cancer. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Survivors include his patient, loving wife of 50 years, Lois; his children, Carrie (Doug), Wendy (Bob), Linda, John (Becki), and Tara; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Judy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim retired from Adams Automotive after 36 dedicated years. He was an avid U of A sports fan and enjoyed stock car racing and fishing. His family lovingly shouts, "SELL THE BOAT!!!" Services will be at East Lawn Chapel on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.