Aileen Palmer

PALMER, Aileen Rita Costin

94, passed away on August 30, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Aileen is survived by her daughter, Lisa; her son, Cary; her sister, Jeanette (Jay); her granddaughters, Melissa and Natalie and great- granddaughter, Caryssa.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Roseanne Costin; her sister, Lucy and her niece, Tamara.

Aileen was born on May 15, 1927 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She spent her youth in Massachusetts and was always proud of her New England and Irish heritage.

Aileen was well traveled. She loved animals and supported many of their causes. She loved her granddaughters and took them on adventures that they will always cherish.

Aileen will be remembered for her sense of humor and wit. She was known for her ability to hold an audience with her storytelling.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at her home for those who wish to attend.