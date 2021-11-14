REID, Aileen

On October 28, 2021, Aileen Reid passed away at 79 after an operation related to her Parkinson's disease. She had fought the disease for over 25 years and despite the disease was a fighter the whole time.

Aileen received a master's in theatre from the University of Detroit and was an extremely gifted theatrical director, trainer and coach, as well as an agent for a great many actors.

Her productions of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, 1776, Inherit the Wind, and Steel Magnolias were epic. That these shows played in Tucson added to the difficulty as Tucson is not a Theatre town.

She was a tough cookie and always pushed everyone around her to excel.

Her single favorite actor was Laurence Olivier, her favorite singer was Neil Diamond who she played incessantly and saw Neil live countless times.In her later years she became a student of Parkinson's disease, studying it and actively participating in fundraising for this crap disease.

She was a complex, intelligent and amazing woman.She taught so many so much about theatre, acting, and how to enjoy life. She is missed by all whom had the pleasure to meet her.