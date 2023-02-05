Al Vonnie Lue Boede passed away peacefully on Monday, 1/30/2023. She was born 4/15/1932 in Fremont, Nebraska. Al Vonnie worked as an elementary school teacher. She always had a smile on her face. Her love for reading and swimming was only exceeded by her love for children. Al Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son. She will be missed. There will be no services. Love you mom. Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 520-322-6131