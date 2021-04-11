 Skip to main content
Al Starr

STARR, Al D.

86, of Tucson, known for his smile, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A 63-year member of the PGA, Al was the golf pro at many local Tucson golf courses as well as courses in WI, CA, and Pinetop. Al was a two time recipient of the Sports Illustrated Merchandiser of the year award, played golf for the UofA and remained an avid sports fan. The past 34 years Al has sold real estate in partnership with his wife, Robin. Al is survived by his spouse, Robin LaRue Starr. Also, two sons, Neil Bradley Starr and Gregory Dirk Starr (Carol) and grandson, Brian from a previous marriage; three stepchildren, nine step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren. There will be no services per Al's request, please just remember the good times. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

