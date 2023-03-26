Beloved husband and father, Alan Lindsey Head, passed away on Monday, February 27th. Alan left us in good spirits after a hearty breakfast and making a few of his nurses laugh with his light-hearted banter. His company will be missed. Born the son of a US Air Force Colonel, Alan's younger years were spent traveling between different military bases around the world. After graduating high school in Spain, he was accustomed to a very big backyard. Alan obtained his pilot's license flying helicopters while serving in the US Army. He received the "Air Medal of Valor" for acts of heroism during his tour in Vietnam. Alan went on to obtain his fixed winged certification and made a living flying frequently to places such as Singapore, Abu Dahbi, and Mogadishu. He retired as Captain of a Boeing 747, the largest commercial freighter at the time. Few people can boast these types of achievements and the insight they provide to his character should not be missed. Alan was intelligent, strong, and incredibly skilled. Alan leaves behind his wife Donna Head, and his two daughters Lindsey Head and Alyson Winter. He is preceded in death by his mother Jenelle Teresa Calhoun, father Sidney Alfred Head, and sister Jenelle Eager. Funeral services will be held at East Lawn Cemetery on March 31st at 1:30 pm. A reception will follow at VFW Post 4903, 5320 E Bellevue St.