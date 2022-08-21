Alan Perry

Alan E. Perry, 88, passed peacefully on August 4, 2022, in the presence of his family. Alan was a humble, hardworking, and honest man. He was born in 1933 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In his early childhood, his family moved to Terre Haute, Indiana. Alan graduated from Gerstmeyer Technical High School and then from Indiana State University where he met Janiece Jack. He and Janiece married in 1955. After a brief tenure teaching high school History and Drafting, Alan earned his designation as a Registered Architect and worked for local firms having a hand in designing some of Terre Haute's most iconic buildings in the 1960's and early 1970's. Alan and Janiece relocated their family to Tucson, Arizona in 1971. Alan registered in Arizona as an Architect as well as qualified as a Licensed Contractor and designed, built, and then sold custom homes. Alan spent the last 20 years of his career as an electrician at a mining operation with one of the largest copper producers in the United States. When Alan and Janiece were both retired, they traveled internationally to Africa, China, and many countries in Europe. They toured 49 of the 50 United States missing only Hawaii. Alan also revisited his passion for art, and he created stunning oil and watercolor paintings and pencil and pastel drawings for his family and friends. Nearly every year, he crafted unique stained glass Christmas ornaments for his family. Another of Alan's pastimes was building furniture as well as fishing, bowling, and watching sports, in particular basketball. Alan's greatest joy throughout his life was his family both immediate and extended. Alan and Janiece were blessed with a large family of their own. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janiece, and their children Steve (Deanne) Perry, Ken (Kelli) Perry, Marsha Perry (Don Carpenter), all of Tucson, and Lynn (Jim) Winegarden of Irvine, CA, and Sheila Woods (Rob Staley) of Maricopa, AZ. His legacy also lives on in his seven grandchildren Michael (Kristin) Perry, Natalee (Jake) Wareham, Christopher (DeAnna) Perry, Kelsey (Tyler) Hansen, and Clayton Perry, all of Tucson, and Allie Vorholzer of Chicago, IL, and Hayley Woods of South Korea. In recent years, Alan welcomed the arrivals of his great-grandchildren Ames and Perrie Hansen, Grace and Jacob Wareham, and Cillian Perry, all of Tucson. There are no services. The family will gather for a private celebration of Alan's life at a later date.