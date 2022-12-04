Alan Ploesser, 98, passed away in Tucson, AZ on November 28, 2022, just three days shy of his 99th birthday. He was born in St. Louis, MO on December 1, 1923 to Rudolf Ploesser and Lillian Geil Ploesser. He grew up in St. Louis where he received his elementary and high school education. Alan attended the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy and graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering in 1944. He immediately joined the Navy as America was at war, and was stationed at Great Lakes, IL. He met his future wife Betty Bracken on a blind date set up by his Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers at Northwestern University. They were married in 1948. Alan and Betty moved to the Philippines in 1949 where they lived in several mining camps and in Baguio City, for the next 35 years. He worked primarily for Benguet Consolidated and for Itogan and Philex Mining Companies. He also worked in Zaire (Congo), Africa for Amoco Minerals. Alan had many friends and colleagues throughout the Philippines and was very active in the burgeoning post-war mining industry. Although he was a great American patriot, he often said that the happiest times of his life were in the Philippines. He loved the country and the people, and continued to visit yearly after his retirement. Alan retired in 1989 and settled down in Tucson, AZ with Betty, their daughters, extended family, and many friends. He was preceded in death by daughter Tracey, wife Betty, sister-in-law Amanda Richardson, brother-in-law Pete Richardson, and son-in-law Michael Rose. He is survived by daughters Miranda Rose and Alison Hurd, son-in-law Patrick Hurd, and five grandchildren, Jessica Rose, Jamie Rose, Jackson Hurd, Paul Hurd and Betty Hurd. He is also survived by brother-in-law Robert Bracken and sister-in-law Brenda Brown and by cousins in the St. Louis area and several nieces and nephews. Alan's passion for reading and learning remained constant throughout his life. He was one of Oro Valley Public Library's best customers, checking out 5-10 books per week on subjects including world and American history, geo-politics, biographies, and all things Arizona. Alan was a dedicated University of Arizona Wildcat fan and closely followed the basketball program. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and to his friends around the world. "Big Al's" booming voice and forthright, take-charge personality will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.