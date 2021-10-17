Alan Schetterer

91, peacefully passed on October 9, 2021. He was born in Mt. Vernon on July 14, 1930. He was employed by AT&T until retirement, at which time he decided to go into the tour industry as a tour director. He was an active volunteer with the American Red Cross and volunteered with them at Ground Zero in New York, after the attacks. He loved to travel and traveled extensively. He was in the service both Navy and AirForce. He is predeceased by his wife, Jean Rich Schetterer. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Giuliano Igou (Dale); granddaughter, Jackie Lynch (Chris) and grandson, Bryan Giuliano (Michelle). He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Kennedy Lynch and Aria and Logan Giuliano. Services will be held at the Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.