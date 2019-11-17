SCHULTZ, Alan Frederick
1942 - 2019
Alan passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home on November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Delores; his children, Jeremy and Jennifer (Sam) Rawlins; and his two grandchildren, Kai and Eliana. He has had a lasting impact on the community as the former conductor for the Tucson Masterworks Chorale and Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, choir master and organist at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, and, for 42 years, middle school English teacher at St. Michael's Day School. He is also a published composer. Many people significantly benefited from his music and English tutelage. He will be greatly missed. A Service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. immediately followed by a reception/refreshments in the parish center. In lieu of flowers, Alan had requested that donations be made to the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra and the Music Fund at St. Michael and All Angels. ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.