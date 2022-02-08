 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert Alvarez

  • Updated

Alvarez, Albert Jr.

'Buda'

3/6/1994 - 9/21/2021

Survived by his sons, Albert and Julian; mother, Becky; sister, Daniela; BF, Julie; nieces, nephews, tia's, tio, and many cousins and friends. Albert had a big heart and loved his family more than anything.

Albert is now with his Dad.

"Together Forever"

