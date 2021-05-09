Albert Bankemper

BANKEMPER, Albert Anthony "Bud"

86, of Tucson passed away on April 30, 2021. Bud was born May 2, 1934, in Covington, Kentucky.

Retired from IBM in 1993, he enjoyed off-roading, Pantano Little League, Life Member of the Elks Lodge, he loved RV-ing and boating on Apache Lake with family and friends. Big sports fan, especially Arizona Wildcats and Cincinnati Bengals!

He is survived by four of his five sons, Mike, Steve (Nancy), John (Stephanie) and David (Michelle); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Ann Bankemper; his oldest son, Tony and one of his granddaughters, Kirsten and his long life parnter, Elaine Hume.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks Lodge or a charity of your choice.

Bud will be laid to rest on Friday, May 21, 2021 in a private ceremony at All Faiths Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of Life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 between 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 615 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.