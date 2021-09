Albert Davila

56, passed away August 18, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Eva Davila; sister, Gina Davila; brothers, Gilbert and Michael Davila. Survived by brother, Carlos (Naomi) Davila; sisters, Dina (Frank) Mistretta, Alberta (Philip) Martinez, Maria Davila White, Mary Lou (Carlos) Jaimez and Frances Rojas and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Everyone loved Albert, he will be remembered for his giving heart and big smile. He was a huge Pepsi fan, loved to watch movies, had a great memory and enjoyed his walks in the neighborhood. He will be missed and in our hearts forever. Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.