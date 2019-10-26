ESTRADA, Albert V.
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Albert V. Estrada, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed away at the age of 88 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Maria V. Estrada; his brother, Hector Estrada and sister, Teresa O'Hagin. He is survived by his wife, Lidia (Lilly); children, Adam Estrada (Veta) and Eve Estrada-Lopez; grandchildren, Adriana Lopez, Alina Lopez, Elaina Estrada (Ruben), Alma, Sophia, Ruben Jr., Vincent Quintana, Sara Quintana and Gabriella Chavers; brother, Pete Estrada (Lupita). Albert was retired from the Navy and Davis Monthan Airforce Base - Civilian Personnel. He was a Korean War Veteran, and an avid volunteer with the American Red Cross. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Rosary and Mass), Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial following at Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or the American Red Cross-Tucson. Sincere thank you to Amedisys Hospice, BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.