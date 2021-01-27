Albert Frias

FRIAS, Albert
7/28/1938 - 1/16/2021
82, received his wings and soared to heaven quiet and peacefully on January 16, 2021. He is preceded by his parents, Jesus and Guadalupe Frias; brothers Hector and Billy. Survived by his loving wife, Julieta "Julie" of 52 years of marriage; children, Maritza (Ambrosio) Hernandez, Isela (Fabian) Celaya, Jaime Frias (RoseMarie) and Eddie Frias. Is also survived by his beloved sister, Edwina Madrid; nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Cassandra (Javier) Avila, Julieta, Angel, Angelica, Danitza and Ruben. Due to Covid19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.