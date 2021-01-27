 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albert Frias

Albert Frias

  • Updated

FRIAS, Albert

7/28/1938 - 1/16/2021

82, received his wings and soared to heaven quiet and peacefully on January 16, 2021. He is preceded by his parents, Jesus and Guadalupe Frias; brothers Hector and Billy. Survived by his loving wife, Julieta "Julie" of 52 years of marriage; children, Maritza (Ambrosio) Hernandez, Isela (Fabian) Celaya, Jaime Frias (RoseMarie) and Eddie Frias. Is also survived by his beloved sister, Edwina Madrid; nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Cassandra (Javier) Avila, Julieta, Angel, Angelica, Danitza and Ruben. Due to Covid19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News