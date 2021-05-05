Albert Friesen

 Skip to main content
FRIESEN, Albert

passed away April 26, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on May 5, 1928 to George and Anna Friesen.

Albert worked for the Canadian National Railway and then as a sales rep in the auto industry. Some of his many hobbies included stamp collecting, photography and woodworking. He also loved animals and was once a Sabbar Shrine member.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Paula and brothers, George and Jacob. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie and nephews, Rodney and Ken. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

