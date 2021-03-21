Albert Klein

Born in Brooklyn, New York on November 2, 1926 and passed away on March 10, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerhardt and Grace Klein; brother, David Klein; sister, Grace Freeman and dogs Sasha and Gizmo. Albert is survived by his caretaker and wife of many years, Jesusa Klein Malovic; daughters, Sharon (Joey) Jewell, Sherri Johnson and Shirlyn Klein; grandsons, Michael "Mookie" Dozier, Jachai Cox, Johnny Johnson III and JayQuon Johnson; granddaughters, Asia Johnson, Lexus Cox, Mia Dawkins, Qiara Dawkins, Nadia Dawkins and Keijhonae Lawson; great-grandson, Samuel Burnias; brother, John Klein, Sr. and many beloved relatives and granddogs. Albert earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Long Island University and went on to serve as the Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of New York before retiring and relocating with his family to Arizona. Albert had a love for life, family, traveling, photography, was an active member of church and donor to numerous charities, but his greatest life accomplishment was being "Dad" to so many that love him dearly. Celebration of Life to be held Sunday, March 21, 2021. For further info, please contact 520-885-3289. OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.