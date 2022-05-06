 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albert Martinez

  • Updated

MARTINEZ, Albert "Beto"

82, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Linda Martinez; parents, Toribio and Carmen Martinez and one brother. He is survived by his children, Monique Martinez, Veronica Martinez, Lynn (Jacob) Valenzuela and Albert Martinez; grandchildren, Veronique Martinez, Viviana Martinez, Andrew Bonn, Adrian Vasquez and Jacob "JJ" Valenzuela; one great-grandson, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. Viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. with Services following Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd.

