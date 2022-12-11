Albert Richter

Albert John Richter, 97 years old of Tucson, Arizona, peacefully passed away on October 24, 2022. Affectionately known as Jack, he was born in Cardwell, Missouri to Arthur and Mary Richter on September 30, 1925. After high school he attended Northwestern State University and Georgia Tech. While there, he received a congressional appointment from Louisiana and entered the United States Naval Academy. He graduated with the Class of 1947 in June of 1946, a member of the 20th Company. Upon graduation Jack was commissioned in the Marine Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. After completing Basic School he served with the 1st Marine Division in Tientsin, China, followed by duty with Fleet Marine Force in Tsingtao, China. In 1950 he was recalled for the Korean conflict, serving with the 8th engineer support battalion Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic in Camp Lejeune, NC. He left active duty in 1952. He worked in the building material business in Chicago both in distribution and brick manufacturing until 1967. At that time, he joined Homestake Mining Company in San Francisco as operations manager of the facility in Point Costa. In 1973 Jack moved to Tucson, AZ, and entered the construction and land development business. He climbed the corporate ladder in both careers from ground floor to Vice President General Manager. He held membership in a number of professional, technical and civil societies. He was preceded in death by his second son, Randy. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Stoutamire; three sons, Peter (Mary), Mark (Francesca) and David (Emily); 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the US Naval Academy chapel.