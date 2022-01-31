Albert Sanchez

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Albert S. Sanchez, a beloved brother, father & uncle. Albert passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 62. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for 26 years as a Staff Master Sgt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonia & Fernando S. Sanchez and older sister, Yolanda Lopez. He is survived by his sons, Albert S. Sanchez, Jr. (Ayla) & Edward J. Rosemeier "EJ" (Flora); brothers, Fernando Sanchez (Marilyn); Rudy Sanchez (Frances), & Richard Sanchez (Anna) & sisters, Beatrice "Bea" Peralta (Tony); Liz Cota (Ignacio) & Geraldine Vasquez, & nieces, nephews, grandkids & other extended family members including Linda Gregory. Albert was thoughtful, loving, caring, creative and funny. His proudest time was his dedication to his country and family & spending time at the car races, racing their race car named "Lil Toni" (named after their mom) and spending time with his race car buddies. He also experienced great joy working on jet engines while in the Air Force. He will be missed by all. Services will be held at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.