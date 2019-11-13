WILLIAMS, Albert H.
Born February 20, 1930 in Winchester, Virginia. Died November 8, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife June; daughters, Daphne Myers, Teresa Hansen; sons, Don (Eileen) and Michael (Debra Ann) four grandsons and two great-grandchildren. Albert worked at O'Rielly Chevrolet for 35 years. Memorial Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Friday November 15th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception following. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL FUNERAL HOMES, DODGE CHAPEL.