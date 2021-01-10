Alberta Anderson

ANDERSON, Alberta L.
89, of Tucson, Az, formerly of New Windsor, Il, passed away on January 2, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Harmony Hospice in Tucson. Alberta was born in June 13, 1931, the youngest of eight children to Frank and Eva Goben. She married James Anderson on November 25, 1951. Alberta loved baking, and her children remember her having something delicious waiting for them every day when they returned home from school. She also loved cross stitch and was always working on a new piece. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in New Windsor, Il. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, James; her three daughters and sons in law, Nora and David Steele of Silvis, Il, Nancy and Richard Mackel of Sahuarita, Az, Jamie and Lee Saenz of Tucson, Az; and her son, Martin Anderson of Tucson, Az; seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Alberta was preceded in death by her five brothers and two sisters. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.