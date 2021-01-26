Alberta Cullins

CULLINS, Alberta
86, of Tucson, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was born to Ralph and Lela (Cole) Gentle on November 15, 1934 in Gillette, Wyoming. In Sidney, NE she met and married J.C. Cullins in 1953. Alberta graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and obtained her Masters in Education from the University of Arizona. She taught in TUSD, first at Tucson high and retired from Marshall Elementary. Alberta attended Immanuel Presbyterian Church. Alberta was kind, loving, warm-hearted and gracious.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Paula Jones; her husband, J.C.; her son, Paul and grandson, Jamie. She is survived by her children, Gregg of Sahuarita, Leslie Shechter of Vail and Jerry of Vail; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; Ruth Yauney of Portland, Oregon and numerous nieces and nephews.