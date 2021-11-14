Alberto Peralta of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on the morning of October 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. Alberto was born in Yuma, Arizona and spent his childhood in Southern Arizona and Northern Sonora. In the 1970's, Alberto moved to Phoenix to attend ASU, where he majored in political science. While in Phoenix, Alberto started a position in banking that led to a forty-year career with institutions ranging from giants like Wells Fargo, Ironstone Bank and Morgan Stanley to community-based credit unions and regional banks. Alberto is survived by his wife, Katherine Myers; his children, Melissa Peralta of Chicago, Miranda Peralta of Albuquerque and Miguel Peralta of New York City. His three children were a consistent source of pride, and he would brag about them at any opportunity. He is also survived by his sister, Alma Potter of Vienna; and his brother, Tony Peralta of Tucson; as well as his nephews, Frankie and Luis both of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Buelna Peralta, and his father, Gilbert Peralta. Arrangements by FRENCH - Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd., (505) 275-3500.