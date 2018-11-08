ALCARAZ, Alejandro T.
born September 1, 1947 in Tucson and died May 20, 2018 Whittier, CA. A longtime resident of Tucson, living on N. Cuesta Ave. in Tucson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Maria T. Alcaraz; siblings, Julia Dora Alcaraz, Mollie Aguilar and Esther Hernandez. Survived by bothers, Tommy, Benny and Bobbie Alcaraz; sisters, Mary Carmen Hartley, Olga Woghan, Margaret Alcaraz and Cecilia Allen. Many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. His ashes will be buried alongside his mother; Service: 1:00 p.m., Friday November 9, 2018 at Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum. For information contact Albert Lucero (510) 589-5641.