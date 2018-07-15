ALCARAZ, Jose Jesus (GaGa)
78, passed away July 9, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife, of 54 years, Olga (Estrella) Alcaraz; daughter, Denise (Lalo) Vasquez; son, Gilbert (Deanna) Alcaraz; grandchildren, Crystal Vasquez, Cessoli Vasquez, Chadai (Jesus) Vasquez-Vega, Jonah and Gabriel Alcaraz; great-grandchildren, Micah and Delilah Estrada, Alex Vasquez, and Manuel and Elijah Vega; sister, Connie Carranza and many family and friends. This loving, caring, giving man will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please join us to celebrate his life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 8:00 a.m., Rosary at 8:45 a.m. Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church.