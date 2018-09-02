ALCARAZ, Nancy M.
59, passed away August 26, 2018. She is preceded in death by her father, Augustine Gonzales and her brother, Frank Ggonzales. Survived by husband, Rafael Alcaraz; son, Santos (Maria) Tiznado; daughters, Yvonne (Ramon) Escobar and Priscilla Gonzales; mother, Bernice Gonzales; sisters, Jenny Villescusa, Mercy Nevarez, Connie Gonzales and Rachel Tiznado; brother, Juan Gonzales; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Thank you to the wonderful team at Banner University/Pulmonary Hypertension for all their dedication they gave to our mom. A Service will be held at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Cristo Rey Church, 7500 S. Camino Benem with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. immediately followed by the Mass. Burial will be held following Mass at the Monte Calvario Cemetery, New Pascua.