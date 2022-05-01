Aldona Frear

Frear, Aldona (Donna)

Our beloved Mother passed away at age 93

in San Diego, CA, April 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale and son, Larry.

Dale and Donna were married in Waukegan, IL in 1950. Shortly thereafter they moved to Tucson and were active in Shamrock Dairy functions, Flowing Wells Schools, and the Junior Chamber of Commerce. In 2010, Donna moved to San Diego

and lived with her daughter, Nancy.

Donna is survived by her 3 daughters in San Diego,

Donna Bott, Linda Luken, and Nancy Owens;

9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mom/Gma will be greatly missed!

Arrangements by Clairemont Mortuary.

